Bungling burglar steals nothing after crashing through glass door in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – He could pitch for the majors.

Security cameras recorded the early Wednesday morning crime.

After smashing the front glass door with a hammer, the hoodie and gloves-wearing wannabe bandit used it on a quarter machine.

Unsuccessful, he reached for a bottle of wine. Not to drink or steal, but to pound on the quarter machine some more.

Hany Anies owns the 4-U Convenience Store and Deli. It shares a plaza with the popular Johnny’s Italian restaurant a few blocks west of McMullen Booth in Clearwater.

“It was a rough night for me. I just leaving left the store about quarter to three, they call me, I have to coming back,” he said, referring to Clearwater police officers.

He came back to find glass shards everywhere, a gaping hole where the front door stands and wine spewed across the floor.

“If they caught him, it’s gonna be at least two years in jail? So, I don’t know if it’s worth it for him or not,” said Anies.

Odd thing is, this buffoon of a burglar didn’t take anything after all his efforts to get inside.

“No scratch ticket, no cash till. Everything’s okay. No cigarettes,” Anies said.

Plexiglas kept him from making off with the loot in the quarter machine.

“I wish I knew if he needs a bottle of wine or some change, I would give it to him, but I’m all this mess,” Anies said.

Clearwater police are working this case and they have some good leads.

If you know something you can text, call or email them.

