Bradenton woman charged in connection with deadly April crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton woman was arrested three months after a deadly single-vehicle crash in Sarasota.

Toxicology and DNA results revealed Irana Negrete, 39, was driving under the influence when she crashed into a tree on April 3, killing her passenger Christopher Tirado, 29, of Bradenton.

Negrete had been driving a Dodge Journey northbound on Higel Avenue in Sarasota when she attempted to turn onto Siesta Drive and failed.  Her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to deputies.

Tirado sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Two other passengers were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Negrete was arrested on July 5, after her toxicology and DNA results were complete. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report claims her blood alcohol levels were 0.116 and 0.117.

Negrete faces the following charges:
• DUI Manslaughter (felony)
• DUI with serious bodily injury (felony)
• No driver’s license in a fatal crash (felony)
• No driver’s license in a serious injury crash (felony)
• 3 counts of DUI property damage (misdemeanor)

Negrete bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail.  The bond had been set to $115,000.

