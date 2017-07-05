Atlanta Braves bus collides with car on I-4 in Hillsborough Co.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County involving an Atlanta Braves charter bus.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling westbound approaching Thonotosassa Road at about 9:30 a.m. when it couldn’t stop for another wreck and hit the rear of a Chevy Malibu.
The 52-year-old woman in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital.
The bus was carrying 25 members of the Braves organization, including the Gulf Coast League Team, a rookie-level minor league team. Their games are played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista.
The bus driver, Donald Kales, 49, or Orlando, was cited for careless driving.
