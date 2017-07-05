2 injured when tree falls on van in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue and police are on scene of a tree that fell on a van at 2747 North Florida Avenue.
Three people were involved in the accident.
One person was trapped and extricated from the van.
Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
