2 cars crash into Tampa bedroom where kids normally sleep

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two vehicles crashed into a home in Tampa on Wednesday.

The accident happened at 2200 East Bird Street.

Witnesses told News Channel 8 a car slammed into a parked car and both vehicles crashed into a room where two children normally sleep.  Fortunately, the children were not home at the time of the incident.

No one is believed to be injured.

It’s still unclear what circumstances led to the collision and how much damage was caused.

This is a developing story.  We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.  

