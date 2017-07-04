Wrong-way driver misses Hernando deputy, then crashes into another car, 2 dead

By Published: Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputy wasn’t able to stop a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was on routine patrol around 1 a.m.. He as driving east on Cortez Boulevard/SR-50, which is a 2-lane road in the Ridge Manor area, when a driver came toward him in his lane, going the wrong way.

The deputy, and the driver of a pick-up truck, swerved to avoid the wrong-way driver.

The deputy attempted to turn around and radio for assistance to another deputy who was on patrol near I-75, however less than one minute later, the wrong-way driver hit another car, head-on. Both drivers died at the scene.

The deputy involved in the initial encounter with the wrong-way driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, which closed Cortez Boulevard between McKethan Road and Westwood Drive.

Follow Meredyth Censullo on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s