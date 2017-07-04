Wrong-way driver misses Hernando deputy, then crashes into another car, 2 dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputy wasn’t able to stop a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was on routine patrol around 1 a.m.. He as driving east on Cortez Boulevard/SR-50, which is a 2-lane road in the Ridge Manor area, when a driver came toward him in his lane, going the wrong way.

The deputy, and the driver of a pick-up truck, swerved to avoid the wrong-way driver.

The deputy attempted to turn around and radio for assistance to another deputy who was on patrol near I-75, however less than one minute later, the wrong-way driver hit another car, head-on. Both drivers died at the scene.

The deputy involved in the initial encounter with the wrong-way driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, which closed Cortez Boulevard between McKethan Road and Westwood Drive.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES