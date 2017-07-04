Watch Disney World’s Independence Day fireworks show on WFLA’s Facebook page

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourth of July celebrations conclude at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park tonight with a grand fireworks display.

“Disney’s Celebration America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” will be streamed live beginning at 9 p.m. on News Channel 8’s Facebook page.

The live stream is presented by the Disney Park’s blog. The blog will begin the live stream a few minutes before the show so viewers can learn more about fireworks shows and celebrations at Walt Disney World.

Viewers can follow along on social media by using #DisneyParksLIVE.

