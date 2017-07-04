VIDEO: Boynton Beach police smash car window, rescue dog from hot car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Police officers in Boynton Beach were forced to smash a car window Monday to rescue a dog that was left inside a hot vehicle.
Officers said a person spotted the dog inside the car Monday morning and called police.
“The car was off and all the windows were up. It was easily 110 degrees inside that car,” police wrote in a Facebook post.
An officer responding to the call was able to break a rear window, open the door, and get the dog out. Officers gave the dog some water.
Police said about 10-15 minutes passed between when they received the call and when the dog’s owner returned to the vehicle.
The owner was issued a citation and educated about the law.
