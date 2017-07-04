Truck crashes into Siesta Key restaurant

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck has crashed into a Siesta Key restaurant.

Authorities say the white truck crashed into the Lobster Pot restaurant around  9:45 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

The restaurant is located at 5157 Ocean Blvd in Siesta Village.

A man and his dog were inside the truck.

Sarasota Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital. Details about his injuries have not been released.

The dog was not injured.

Siesta Key is a popular Fourth of July destination. It is so popular, around 8 a.m. on  the Fourth of July, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced that the main Siesta Key parking lot was full.

