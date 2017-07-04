Rays win reunion with Maddon, beat Cubs 6-5

Tampa Bay Rays Steven Souza Jr. (20) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) – Tim Beckham homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their reunion with Joe Maddon, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Tuesday.

Beckham’s two-run drive highlighted a five-run fourth against Jon Lester (5-5). Alex Colome gave up two runs in the ninth, but the Rays won their first meeting against Maddon since he left to manage Chicago following the 2014 season.

Colome threw 38 pitches in the ninth but came away with his 22nd save in 26 chances.

He gave up a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. and walked Jon Jay to put runners on first and second. After Kris Bryant popped out, Anthony Rizzo lined an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Ben Zobrist then bounced into a force to bring home another run. Ian Happ walked on a 3-2 pitch to put men on first and second, before Jason Heyward hit a fly to left.

Chris Archer (7-5) picked up his third win in four starts, giving up three runs and eight hits in six innings. The former Cubs prospect also had an RBI single for his first career hit.

