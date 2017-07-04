Pinellas County celebrates 4th of July with parades, picnics

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several 4th of July celebrations are happening in Pinellas County.

Festivities started early in Safety Harbor with a parade on Main Street.

Dozens lined the streets and waved flags to celebrate America’s birthday.

“It’s amazing,” said Rosamary Duncan.

Duncan just moved to the area.

“Where can you see this anywhere else. I mean in America, small towns is where you see fun stuff,” she said.

Duncan honored her brother Tuesday.

“My brother’s a veteran, so I’m very proud of the fact that I have the freedom to say and do what I want,” she said.

Matthew Colon brought his family to the parade. He served in the military for 14 years.

“Today is just one of the great holidays that this country really stands on and it means a lot,” said Colon. “For all of us to get together, especially in dire times like this, really touches the heart.”

City officials in Tarpon Springs hosted a family picnic at Craig Park to celebrate the holiday.

Jennifer Burns comes every year.

“It’s wonderful how the community puts everything together and it’s free and everyone can just enjoy their time,” said Burns.

Andy Mitts ate nine hot dogs to win the hot dog eating contest.

“This is great. This is actually our first year here,” he said.

“Just love for your country, love for your fellow man and love for your community. I mean, this is what this whole country is based on,” said Colon.

