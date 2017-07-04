Newborn dolphin makes debut at Georgia Dolphinarium

BATUMI, Ga. (WFLA/NBC) – A newborn dolphin made its public debut at the Georgia Dolphinarium on Sunday.
The newborn is in good health and happy swimming alongside her mother.
The newborn dolphin is the sixth addition to the Dolphinarium in the past two years.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Pinellas mom shoots man who attacked her and neighbor
- Body found believed to be missing Tampa swimmer
- Florida opens large stretch of Gulf Coast for scalloping
- Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN, sparks criticism
- Deputies: Pasco man killed girlfriend by stabbing her in face, neck, body
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
- Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area
- Police: Florida man sits on gun, shoots himself in penis