Nearby lightning strike scares Fourth of July partygoers in St. Pete

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Nature provided some fireworks for people gathered for the Fourth of July celebrations in St. Petersburg.

A fast-moving storm rolled in from the east, enveloping the area near the North Shore beach.

Witnesses told News Channel 8 multiple lightning bolts flashed across the sky, with at least two of them hitting a pair of palm trees close to three people, including a baby.

Police said paramedics checked out the three people affected by the multiple lightning strikes. None of them required a trip to the hospital.

Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s