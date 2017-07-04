Nearby lightning strike scares Fourth of July partygoers in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Nature provided some fireworks for people gathered for the Fourth of July celebrations in St. Petersburg.
A fast-moving storm rolled in from the east, enveloping the area near the North Shore beach.
Witnesses told News Channel 8 multiple lightning bolts flashed across the sky, with at least two of them hitting a pair of palm trees close to three people, including a baby.
Police said paramedics checked out the three people affected by the multiple lightning strikes. None of them required a trip to the hospital.
