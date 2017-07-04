Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

Investigators say Donald Kay, 57, called a longtime friend who lives in Pinellas County and told his friend that his cancer returned, now he had to handle it his way.

After not hearing from Donald for more than 24 hours, Kay’s friend called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched for Donald but were unable to locate him.

He was last seen in the 4400 block of 18th St. E. in Bradenton.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

