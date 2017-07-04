Man shot by Pasco deputies after he fired BB gun at them identified

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by two deputies Monday night.
The sheriff’s office said Brad Hero, 36, of Port Richey, remains hospitalized.
Field Training Officer Corporal Michael Barrow and his trainee, Deputy Dustin Riker, were traveling south on US 19 approaching Gulf Drive when they observed Hero walking on the sidewalk with what they perceived as a handgun.
The deputies told Hero to drop the gun and he ignored them.
Hero pointed the perceived handgun at Barrow and then fired at Riker, striking him above his right knee and causing a minor injury.
Hero’s weapon was later determined to be a BB gun.
Both deputies returned fire, striking Hero several times in the legs.
Hero is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
Barrow has been with the agency approximately six years and Riker approximately six months.
Both deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
