Man shot by Pasco deputies after he fired BB gun at them identified

By Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by two deputies Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Brad Hero, 36, of Port Richey, remains hospitalized.

Field Training Officer Corporal Michael Barrow and his trainee, Deputy Dustin Riker, were traveling south on US 19 approaching Gulf Drive when they observed Hero walking on the sidewalk with what they perceived as a handgun.

The deputies told Hero to drop the gun and he ignored them.

Hero pointed the perceived handgun at Barrow and then fired at Riker, striking him above his right knee and causing a minor injury.

Hero’s weapon was later determined to be a BB gun.

Both deputies returned fire, striking Hero several times in the legs.

Hero is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Barrow has been with the agency approximately six years and Riker approximately six months.

Both deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s