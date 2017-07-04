Computer system crash causes hitch in Channelside fireworks display

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A computer system crash caused a hitch in the Fourth of July fireworks display in Channelside Tuesday evening.
Pyro Tecnico, out of San Antonio, Florida, experienced the crash about seven minutes into the show.
The company continued the show, igniting the fireworks manually.
Tampa Fire Rescue said the show was able to continue safely.
