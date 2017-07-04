Brooksville’s 4th of July ‘Machine Gun Shoot’ a unique alternative to fireworks

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Many Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and hot dogs, but these folks like to break out machine guns and shoot the living daylights out of cars, trucks, washing machines and even bowling pins.
It’s Independence Day and a Second Amendment celebration rolled into one with bullets flying, instead of roman candles, rockets and mortars.
We’re talking about the Hernando Sportsman’s Club annual Machine Gun Shoot. Judging by the background noise when we called for directions this morning, the shooting was well underway by 10 a.m.
The fun went on all day at the club’s 200 yard outdoor range located at 16121 Commercial Way in Brooksville.
If you don’t have a machine gun to bring along (we didn’t) you can pack your favorite rifle or pistol and shoot at various vehicles and appliances for a $20 per shooter entry fee.
See more in our evening newscasts starting at 4 p.m. on News Channel 8.
