Big tegu lizard with nasty temper on the loose in Brevard Co. neighborhood

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Anxious residents of a Palm Bay neighborhood are watching out for a 3 to 4-foot lizard with a nasty temper.

The lizard is an invader from South America and state wildlife officers want it removed. It has been spotted recently in a Palm Bay neighborhood near Topeka Road.

The tegu is a big lizard with black and white markings, a long tongue, and an appetite for very small animals.

The lizards like sandy places to burrow and grass to hide in, meaning they could be anywhere.

Wildlife trapper James Dean said he’s been called by numerous people concerned about the lizard.

Dean said tegus don’t go after children. He said a bite would ruin your day, but not end your life.

Tegus are spreading in Florida, with many of the sightings occurring in South Florida and the Tampa area.

Wildlife officials are asking people to report all sightings.

