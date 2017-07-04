Bartow PD opens investigation after arrest video surfaces

Jenn Holloway By Published:

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA ) —  It’s a video sparking outrage in a Tampa Bay area community, an arrest caught on camera involving a taser, handcuffs and a K-9.

It began when Bartow police were looking for a young man wanted for violating his probation. During their visit to his home on Magnolia Street, the older brother got involved. How? We’re not quite sure. Bartow police have not yet released the details.

But, from cell phone video recorded during the scuffle, we can confirm there was a physical struggle between officers and a young man.

We’re told he is the older brother to the person they were looking for. The video also shows a K-9 biting the young man on the ground.

Bartow Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dorman, says the video alone doesn’t tell the whole story. He wants the community to know an internal investigation is underway.

However, the mother of both boys, Antonia Cooper, and her pastor, Clayton Cowart, say they want answers.

Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s