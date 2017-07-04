Bartow PD opens investigation after arrest video surfaces

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA ) — It’s a video sparking outrage in a Tampa Bay area community, an arrest caught on camera involving a taser, handcuffs and a K-9.

It began when Bartow police were looking for a young man wanted for violating his probation. During their visit to his home on Magnolia Street, the older brother got involved. How? We’re not quite sure. Bartow police have not yet released the details.

But, from cell phone video recorded during the scuffle, we can confirm there was a physical struggle between officers and a young man.

We’re told he is the older brother to the person they were looking for. The video also shows a K-9 biting the young man on the ground.

Bartow Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dorman, says the video alone doesn’t tell the whole story. He wants the community to know an internal investigation is underway.

However, the mother of both boys, Antonia Cooper, and her pastor, Clayton Cowart, say they want answers.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES