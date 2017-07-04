975 hotel towels used to make patriotic flag on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A star-spangled St. Pete Beach tradition continues to amaze beachgoers every Fourth of July.
Tradewinds Island Resorts once again had hotel guests help create a massive 13 star Betsy Ross flag on the beach behind the hotel.
Guests strategically placed red, white and blue colored beach towels on the beach so they formed the flag.
Then, some of the hotel’s younger guests got to hold stars for a special photo of the flag.
This was the 13th year that Tradewinds has created the flag.
975 terry cloth towels were used to make the flag, which Tradewinds calls its ‘Terry Cloth Tribute.’
The annual tribute was the brainchild of retired TradeWinds employee, Bob McManaway, who is a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.
