Fourth of July celebrations reduce national rancor for at least a day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On a night when we party to wish America “happy birthday,” divisions in Washington or in our own state capital seem so far away.

“You do kind of forget all that when you see everybody come together in one place and we’re about [the] United States right now,” said Gina Cantrell at the Safety Harbor Fourth of July event.

A feel good atmosphere prevailed as people partied it up in honor of the good ‘ole USA.

“I think we should all come together and enjoy the fireworks, family, food and just have a good time,” said Bryan Kashtan.

At least for a short while, there was no red state or blue state. At celebrations across America, it was red, white and blue.

“The bottom line is we really just all have to come together. Ya know, there are some things that are tearing us apart a little bit and we just have to love one another, honestly,” said Mandy Levy.

Forget about political polls and the “he said,” “she said,” common in Washington, the Safety Harbor event was all about love of country, warts and all.

“When you come around here, you look around, the people are all kinds of walks and cultures and everything else, so it’s really about putting aside and celebrating the day,” said Dwane Anderson.

Brothers and sisters now, but what about tomorrow?

“But everybody is just all Americans here. So, it’s just kind of nice this one day. Maybe it will spill over until the next day,” said Gina Cantrell.

