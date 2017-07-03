You Paid For It: Fired contractor puts $26 million Tampa public housing high rise in limbo again

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Housing Authority says it will likely be next year before the new $26 million Tempo high rise is ready for low-income residents — a year and a half after it was originally supposed to open.

That’s because the THA has fired a second construction company with ties to a public housing scandal in South Florida and is now searching for a third company to finish the job.

Last year, the THA dismissed the Plantation, Florida-based Siltek Group for shoddy workmanship and construction management problems. By that time, Siltek’s founder Rene Sierra had already been indicted by a federal grand jury for housing fraud in South Florida. Sierra eventually pleaded guilty, agreed to testify against other construction executives and was sentenced to house arrest for his role in cheating the federal government out of a fortune in public money through kickbacks and other corrupt schemes.

Sierra’s wife Ana Silveira-Sierra was running the Siltek Group last summer when the THA terminated the Tempo construction contract in June. The bonding company responsible for completion of the project then hired a newly-formed company named Tron Construction, LLC — also owned by Ana Silveira-Sierra — to finish the job against THA objections. Then two months ago the THA fired TRON Construction, LLC due to what it claims are ongoing construction problems at Tempo that mirror what was happening when Siltek was on the job.

That latest construction company firing left the Tempo project in limbo and a part of the building exposed and vulnerable to internal damage from summer rain and storms. THA President Jerome Ryans says he hopes to have a new contractor on the job very soon to finish the work so that a long list of low-income Tampa residents will be able to move in.

“I’d say probably January or February of next year. I think it might be sooner but I want to give myself some leeway,” Ryans said.

He insists that despite all of the past problems and two fired contractors he expects construction will resume any day now. “We should have somebody on-board by the end of next week,” Ryans said Thursday at the groundbreaking for the THA’s latest project. Ryans did not name any contractors now in negotiations to complete the work.

