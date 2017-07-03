WATCH: NASA captures Southern Lights dancing above Earth

By Published:
Credit: NASA

(WFLA/CNN) — A beautiful sight from space was captured on video on June 25th.

NASA released this time-lapse video from the International Space Station (ISS) of Auroras dancing above Earth.

It is, quite frankly, phenomenal.

The Auroras occur when electrically charged electrons and protons in the Earth’s magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a  gorgeous array of light.
Named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn, the lights are usually seen in high-latitude regions.
The Auroras, also known as the Southern Lights, are seen in high southern latitude areas in Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia.
The Northern Lights are similarly seen in northern latitudes.

