WATCH: NASA captures Southern Lights dancing above Earth

(WFLA/CNN) — A beautiful sight from space was captured on video on June 25th.

NASA released this time-lapse video from the International Space Station (ISS) of Auroras dancing above Earth.

It is, quite frankly, phenomenal.

The Auroras occur when electrically charged electrons and protons in the Earth’s magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a gorgeous array of light.

Named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn, the lights are usually seen in high-latitude regions.