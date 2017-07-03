Hamburgers beating out hot dogs in Florida

(WFLA/NBC News) — For some consumers, it can be tough choosing between a hot dog and a burger during grilling season.

But for others, it’s hands-down a burger.

Walmart took a state-by-state look at what’s on your plate based on its sales.

In most states, burgers outnumbered hot dogs.

Ketchup also reigned supreme over mustard in every state.

As for buns, Walmart’s data shows Texas leads all states in sales of burger and hot dog buns combined. But, Florida is a close second.

