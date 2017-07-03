Hamburgers beating out hot dogs in Florida

(WFLA/NBC News) — For some consumers, it can be tough choosing between a hot dog and a burger during grilling season.
But for others, it’s hands-down a burger.
Walmart took a state-by-state look at what’s on your plate based on its sales.
In most states, burgers outnumbered hot dogs.
Ketchup also reigned supreme over mustard in every state.
As for buns, Walmart’s data shows Texas leads all states in sales of burger and hot dog buns combined. But, Florida is a close second.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WATCH: NASA captures Southern Lights dancing above Earth
- Tampa celebrates Social Media Day with scavenger hunt, Gasparilla Music Festival concert
- Uber now allows users to request a ride for others
- Prada ‘paper clip-shaped’ money clip sells for $185
- Elephant wanders through town in India
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD