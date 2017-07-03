Suspect fired pellet gun in Pasco deputy-involved shooting

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are investigating a shooting Monday evening.

Deputies returned fire on a suspect who fired upon them first. The incident occurred at US 19 and Gulf Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs by two deputies after he shot at them with a pellet gun.

A deputy was hit in the leg with the pellet gun, but was not seriously injured.

The suspect has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of US 19 are currently closed.

No names are currently being released at this time.

