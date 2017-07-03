Suspect fired pellet gun in Pasco deputy-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are investigating a shooting Monday evening.

Deputies returned fire on a suspect who fired upon them first. The incident occurred at US 19 and Gulf Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs by two deputies after he shot at them with a pellet gun.

A deputy was hit in the leg with the pellet gun, but was not seriously injured.

The suspect has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of US 19 are currently closed.

No names are currently being released at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s