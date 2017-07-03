VIDEO: Storms produce high winds, funnel cloud in Pinellas Co.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Quick-moving storms produced high winds, hail and a funnel cloud in Pinellas County Monday afternoon.
The first report was near St. Pete – Clearwater International Airport at about 12:40 p.m. It was seen near Ulmerton and 34th Street looking west. Kristen Lollis saw a funnel cloud about 1:30 p.m. off 49th Street and 144th Avenue in Clearwater.
There were a reports of damage from 40 to 50 mph winds. A trailer and a shed were blown on their sides. Siding was blown off a home and a fence blown down.
Residents also reported dime-sized hail east of Indian Rocks Beach.
