VIDEO: Storms produce high winds, funnel cloud in Pinellas Co.

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Kristen Lollis)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Quick-moving storms produced high winds, hail and a funnel cloud in Pinellas County Monday afternoon.

The first report was near St. Pete – Clearwater International Airport at about 12:40 p.m. It was seen near Ulmerton and 34th Street looking west. Kristen Lollis saw a funnel cloud about 1:30 p.m. off 49th Street and 144th Avenue in Clearwater.

There were a reports of damage from 40 to 50 mph winds. A trailer and a shed were blown on their sides. Siding was blown off a home and a fence blown down.

Residents also reported dime-sized hail east of Indian Rocks Beach.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s