St. Petersburg woman severely injured in dog attack when 5 pit bulls escape home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Willie Fields could hear the screams coming from his front yard.

When he ran outside, he could see dogs attacking his sister, Robin Macon, 62, in front of the house.

Five pit bulls escaped from a home through open windows that did not have screens on them.

“She was out here watering plants and the dog ran across the street and attacked her,” said Fields.

He then did what he could to help.

“When I was trying to get ’em off of her, the dogs run at me, I throwed everything I could get at ’em and it didn’t do no good, the dogs were still coming,” said Fields.

Macon was taken to the hospital with severe injuries from multiple dog bites.

St. Petersburg police officers arrived on scene and the dogs came at them as they tried to get out of their cars.

“They were extremely aggressive. Every time our officers tried to get out of their patrol cars, they would attack them. They used fire extinguishers, in fact they completely emptied one fire extinguisher trying to get the dogs back, and they weren’t able to,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Before officers arrived, Laquanda Butler came outside and saw the dogs attacking her friend.

“I heard my friend across the street moaning and groaning and her brother was trying to beat them off with a stick, but the dogs had drug her off already,” said Butler, who suffered a bit on her leg when one of the dogs turned to attack her.

An Animal Services officer also came under attack at the scene.

Eventually, officers used pepper spray on the dogs and they retreated back into their home.

When the owner arrived, she assisted an Animal Services officer who seized the dogs from the home one by one.

St. Petersburg police say the dogs will now be quarantined and Animal Services will conduct a vicious dog investigation to determine their fate.

People who live on the street do not believe the dogs should be able to return.

“They need to kill all four of ’em. All four of them dogs need to be put down,” said Willie Fields.

