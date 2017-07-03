SpaceX to attempt rocket launch after Sunday evening scrub

This photo made available by SpaceX on Thursday, March 30, 2017 shows the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANERVAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX will attempt to launch a rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday evening.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.

The rocket is carrying a communication satellite for parts of the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

The rocket launch was scrubbed on its first attempt Sunday evening due to a technical issue.

