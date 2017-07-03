SpaceX to attempt rocket launch after Sunday evening scrub

CAPE CANERVAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX will attempt to launch a rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday evening.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.

The rocket is carrying a communication satellite for parts of the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

The rocket launch was scrubbed on its first attempt Sunday evening due to a technical issue.

All systems go for launch of @Intelsat 35e. Targeting liftoff at 7:37 p.m. EDT, 23:37 UTC. Weather is 70% favorable. pic.twitter.com/0fs1YkY4wA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 3, 2017

