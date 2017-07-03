Polk County sheriff’s deputies investigating triple shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Lakeland Monday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at Tennessee Road.

The sheriff will brief media at 11:15 p.m. at the scene.

No further details were released.

