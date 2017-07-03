Largo liquor store robberies frustrating owner, thieves taking expensive bottles

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Suzanne Pringle’s sophisticated security system, with more than 30 cameras, were recording as the booze bandits shopped, grabbed and bolted out the door.

She is co-owner of the Beverage House on East Bay Drive in Largo.

A week ago, a thief stuffed two bottles down his shorts. He had to make a careful getaway.

“They’re not very picky about what kind of alcohol, as long as it’s expensive,” said Pringle.

On Sunday, cameras caught a man filling a cart, only going for the good stuff.

Crown Royal, Tanqueray, Patron, Grey Goose and Monet Champaign filled the cart.

In all, the thieves took 12 bottle in eight days, worth $1,000 or more.

Each time the thieves go to a waiting, black SUV.

On Sunday, Pringle ran after them, but the driver took off.

The repeat robberies are putting a real strain on this family-run business.

“My savings is depleting and now I have somebody that thinks that they’re entitled to everything that’s here. Just makes it just that more difficult to survive,” she said.

Pringle thinks of customers like family. She called 8 On Your Side, hoping a News Channel 8 viewer knows who’s robbing her over and over again.

“We need to do something to get the word out. I mean, I can’t keep my doors open and lose money forever,” she said.

“They can turn in these four guys [who] are trying to destroy me and my family,” she said.

Suzanne Pringle is really at the end of her rope on this.

In each of the three robberies, a different man comes in. But, it’s always the same black Mitsubishi SUV. There’s no gun, they just grab and go.

Largo police are on the case.

