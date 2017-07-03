Lakeland police officer helps little girl with bicycle trouble

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland police officer helped a little girl calm down from a temper tantrum when he helped her fix her bicycle.

A Lakeland resident caught Officer Stinson fixing the little girl’s bicycle chain at the Wilsonian on Lake Morton and took the photo.

The resident said the girl’s temper tantrum stopped when she caught a glimpse of the police car, lights flashing.

The Lakeland Police Department said in a Facebook post they are proud to have Officer Stinson on their team.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES