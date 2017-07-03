Intruder shot by woman during random attack at Tarpon Springs condo to appear in court

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of randomly attacking a two women and a child early Saturday morning will be in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a jail worker said.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a condo at 1344 Pine Ridge Circle East, in Tarpon Springs, after receiving a report of a suspicious person yelling and knocking on doors.

When deputies arrived, they saw 18-year-old Daniel Morley standing on the second story balcony wearing only boxer shorts. Deputies say Morley fit the description of the suspicious person described in the 911 call. After seeing deputies, Morley ran to the third floor and entered a residence.

When deputies approached the condo, they heard yelling and banging on the walls inside the residence. Deputies say they knocked on the door and announced their presence. In the meantime, dispatchers told the deputies that someone at the condo was armed with a gun.

Deputies say Morley opened the door to the residence covered in blood. Morley began attacking the deputies, who used an electronic control device to try and subdue Morley; however, the device had little or no effect. After a violent struggle with deputies, Morley was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Deputies then checked the condo and found the victims, 31-year-old Brittany Cheek and her 3-year-old child, locked in the bathroom.

Cheek told deputies what happened. She said she initially heard yelling outside of her apartment. When she looked out of her door’s peephole, she saw Morley physically attacking her neighbor, 52-year-old Susan Bass.

Fearing for Bass’s safety, Cheek armed herself with her handgun and confronted Morley demanding he leave Bass alone.

Morley immediately lunged at Cheek, who was standing inside the doorway of her condo. Deputies say Cheek was in fear for her and her 3-year-old’s life when she fired her handgun multiple times striking Morley in the leg.

Morley then forced his way into Cheek’s apartment and physically attacked her in front of her 3-year-old child.

Cheek’s neighbor, Susan Bass then told deputies what happened. She said that Morley was banging on her door, and appeared to be bleeding from his head. Bass thought he might be hurt and needed some help, so she opened her door. Morley began to make incoherent statements, about God and the devil, and would not allow Bass to close her door. He then became agitated and physically attacked her.

Bass said she did not know Morley.

Paramedics treated Bass and Cheek for minor injuries. Deputies say Cheek’s 3-year-old child was knocked down during the attack and received minor injuries.

Morley was charged with two counts of Simple Battery, two counts of Burglary with Assault or Battery, one count of Battery on Law Enforcement Officer, and three counts of Resisting with Violence.

Morley was transported to the Pinellas County Jail after he was released from the hospital on Sunday.

His bond was set at $301,000.

