Hot air balloon crashes into pond near Walt Disney World in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —A hot air balloon crashed Monday morning into a retention pond near State Road 429 in Orange County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said there were 16 people and the pilot on board when the balloon crashed around 8 a.m.
The pilot told troopers that as he was coming in for a landing at the designated landing strip adjacent to the retention pond there was an issue with the wind.
Nobody was hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pond where the crash occurred is near mile marker eight on SR 429, near Seidel Road.
Orlando Balloon Rides is the owner of the balloon, and troopers said the company is making arrangements to remove the balloon from the pond.
Cell phone video provided to WESH by Jacob Malherbe was recorded by a passenger on the hot air balloon. The video shows the balloon descending and landing. During the landing, the pilot calmly speaks to the passengers.
