Hillsborough detectives need public’s help finding missing woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

April Phoommuang was last seen on June 28 around 3 a.m., after being dropped off in front of her apartment complex by a friend.

Phoommuang was last seen walking towards her residence as her friend drove away.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Phoommuang is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES