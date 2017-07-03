Headlines: Baby dies in hot Florida car; 5 loose pit bulls bite in St. Pete; Pregnant FL mom hit by lightning

TODAY’S WEATHER
Storms start near the coast and push inland through the day. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- 5 loose pit bulls bite 2 people in St. Pete
- 7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida
- Pregnant Fort Myers mom hit by lightning delivers baby, both in critical condition
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- VIDEO: Hot air balloon lands in pond near Walt Disney World in Orlando
- $300,000 bond for intruder shot by woman during random attack at Tarpon Springs condo
- Hillsborough deputies have new tool to find celebratory gunfire this Fourth of July
