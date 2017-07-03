Dunedin condos evacuated after lightning starts fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents at Country Lake Condominiums on Promenade Drive in Dunedin were evacuated Monday afternoon because of a fire.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Parks, the blaze likely started from a lightning strike. The National Weather Service said lightning was in the area at the time.

Two apartments were damaged, but 30 units had to evacuate and remain at the pool area.

Red Cross will help the families who were displaced.

Two Clearwater firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

