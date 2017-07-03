Deputies rescue 3 endangered Key deer bound with twine, in trunk of car

(WFLA) – Deputies in the Florida Keys made an unusual discovery during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

They found two endangered Key deer bound with twine in the back seat of the car and another deer in the trunk.

The deer were untied, evaluated and released into the wild to prevent further stress.

According to the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex, two ran directly into the woods. A buck is still in the area and being monitored.

The men in the car were arrested and taken to jail. They face multiple charges including felonies and misdemeanors for injuring an endangered species and animal cruelty.

