Baby alligator discovered under car in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City woman made a surprising discovery on Sunday afternoon.

A baby alligator was hiding under her car.

Sandi Shea called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy removed the little gator.

The deputy said the alligator was big enough and didn’t need its mother, who was nowhere to be found.

