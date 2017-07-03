Baby alligator discovered under car in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City woman made a surprising discovery on Sunday afternoon.
A baby alligator was hiding under her car.
Sandi Shea called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy removed the little gator.
The deputy said the alligator was big enough and didn’t need its mother, who was nowhere to be found.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Pregnant Fort Myers mom hit by lightning delivers baby, both in critical condition
- Hillsborough man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security
- Pinellas mom shoots man who attacked her and neighbor
- Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN, sparks criticism
- Deputies: Pasco man killed girlfriend by stabbing her in face, neck, body
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
- Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area
- Police: Florida man sits on gun, shoots himself in penis