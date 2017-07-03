7-week-old dies after being left in car for 8 hours in NW Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) – An infant was found dead Sunday night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home in Mary Esther, Florida, after getting a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. When investigators arrived, they found the baby dead inside a van.
According to authorities, the family member was not aware that the child’s mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat inside the van after a church service around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
The infant was 7 weeks old. The official cause of death has not been released.
