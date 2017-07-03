5 months after Bradenton dog goes missing, it’s found 200 miles away

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – In early January, Barbara Dawson allowed her six year old Pomeranian, Sassy, to go into the backyard.

‘I let her outside to go potty and we have a big fenced in yard,” recalled Dawson.

The friendly, loving dog had been with the family since she was 8 weeks old. Minutes later, Dawson walked outside and discovered Sassy was gone.

“I went running the neighborhood looking for my dog,” said Dawson.

She and her family searched around the neighborhood into the evening, all to no avail.

She then put up flyers, put a notice in the paper, and took to Facebook. She did everything she could to find that dog.

“They’re like a child, you’re bound and determined to find them one way or another,” said Dawson.

Five months passed.

In mid-June, Dawson was shopping with her husband Jerry when his phone rang. He went outside to take the call for a few minutes and when he returned he had some great news – Sassy was found!

“I was overjoyed, I started crying….I tried to run out of the store with my clothes in my hand without paying for them!” Dawson said.

But she was shocked to discover the call came from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, near Hollywood. Sassy was more than 200 miles away.

“I couldn’t believe she was that far. I mean, I had to ask the cop twice. I was really impressed that she was actually that far. I mean, that’s a long way to travel,” said Jerry Dawson.

An officer out on patrol spotted the friendly dog.

“She just ran up to him, wagging her tail, saying pick me up! Pick me up!” said Dawson.

“She was very healthy. Whoever took her, took care of her,” she added.

Sassy has a microchip, and officers were able to get in contact with the Dawson family.

Police believe she was found by someone after she went missing, and they kept Sassy instead of finding her home.

Now Sassy is safe and sound at home in Bradenton.

“It was overwhelming. I cried, I let her sleep with me all night long, my dogs normally don’t sleep with me,” said Dawson.

And the Dawsons are sharing their story to help others. They encourage others to microchip their pets. And if their beloved animal goes missing, don’t lose hope.

