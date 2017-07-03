3 killed on motorcycles, 2 others when cars went off roadway in weekend crashes

Five people were killed in crashes since Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sumter County

A 25-year-old woman was killed Monday morning when her pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier in Sumter County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Kellie Marie Powell, of Lake Panasoffkee, was traveling southbound on CR-470 at about 2:30 a.m. when she went off the road, hit the barrier, spun around and stopped in the northbound lanes.

Powell died at the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time. Troopers said alcohol was not a factor.

Hernando County

A 60-year-old Brandon woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in crashed on Interstate 75 in Hernando County.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in Brooksville. The Toyota 4-Runner went off I-75, spun around hitting the median and then back onto the highway, overturning and stopping on the shoulder. Linda Lockamy died at the scene.

The driver, Francis Lockamy, 69, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Charges are pending against the driver.

And a motorcycle being ridden on private property on Harman Road in Brooksville overturned Sunday, killing the 42-year-old driver. The Florida Highway Patrol said Gary Lee Mitchell was taken to Bayfront Hospital in Brooksville where he later died. Troopers are investigating if alcohol was involved. He was not wearing a helmet.

Pinellas County

Two people on a motorcycle were killed when they collided with a car in Largo on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda motorcycle, Jonathan Pierce, 40, of Bradenton, failed to yield to a Volkswagen Golf at the intersection of 114th Avenue North and Seminole Boulevard.

Pierce and his passenger, Ashley Andree, 24, of Bradenton, were taken to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg, where they died from their injuries. Troopers said they both were wearing helmets.

