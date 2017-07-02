WATCH: Baby elephant has a blast sliding down hill

XISHUANGBANNA, China (WFLA/NBC) — A baby elephant at a rescue facility in China knows how to have a good time.
Yang Niu’s keeper recorded her having a blast as she slid down a muddy hill.
Yang Niu lives at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Southwest China.
The video that Yang Niu’s keeper recorded shows the 2-year-old elephant stretching out her front legs, lying on her belly and sliding down the muddy slope.
Just for the sheer joy of it, Yang Niu slid down several more slopes until she got to the bottom of the hill.
She also likes to splash in the water, roll on the grass, play soccer and chase her keepers.
Yang Niu was brought to the center two years ago, when villagers found her abandoned and injured in the wild.
At the center, she was bottle-fed milk from goats. Her name Yang Niu means “goat’s daughter” in English.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Body found believed to be missing Tampa swimmer
- Pinellas child, 3, watches mom shoot man who attacked her and neighbor
- WATCH: Authorities seek help identifying Lakeland porch pirate
- Deputies: Pasco man killed girlfriend by stabbing her in face, neck, body
- Daytona Beach child neglect investigators discover boy who weighed 25 lbs.
- Slingshot ride prank turns Lakeland man into internet sensation
- LIST: New Florida state laws take effect July 1
- Fourth of July Celebrations, Parades and Fireworks in the Tampa Bay area
- Police: Florida man sits on gun, shoots himself in penis