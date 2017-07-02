Local political pundits weigh in on Trump tweets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the Senate’s version of the Health Care bill has come to a grinding halt and state election officials push back hard against the President’s fraud commission, President Trump takes to Twitter once again to ratchet up his war with the media.

One of the President’s tweets on Sunday showed a beat-down unlike any other. The President can be seen pummeling his opponent, a person with the CNN logo on his head, while at the same time calling his use of social media “modern day Presidential.”

On Sunday’s political panel, Jonathan Torres weighed in on the President’s latest tweets.

“It is unfortunate because I do think on both sides of the aisle nobody’s really thrilled that he likes to spend a lot of time on Twitter,” Torres told News Channel 8.

Earlier this week, Trump set off firecrackers in his running media feud calling the cable news hosts on MSNBC’s Morning Joe “crazy” and “dumb.”

His tweet read, Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

Trump then fired a rocket at more than two dozen states in another tweet asking, “What are they trying to hide?”

This comes in response to more than half of state elections officials who refuse to submit voter registration information to a Trump commission he described as “The very distinguished voter fraud panel.”

Among the reasons? Privacy concerns, state authority over elections, and fears the data could be used to disqualify some voters.

“There has not statistically been any evidence of significant voter fraud and what the President is asking is information that is absolutely confidential,” Shannon Love, a Democratic activist said during the political roundtable.

Torres followed up by saying, “The truth of the matter is is that there are cases of voter fraud and even at it smallest incidents, they still have an effect on our most local elections.”

But, the other pyrotechnics going off this weekend surround health care. Facing heat from constituents, Republican leaders find themselves back home with no plan yet and no answers on how to replace Obamacare.

“This is something that we are still in year one with the Trump administration and there’s some growing pains there and I think eventually we’ll find the path that’s going to work for everybody,” Torres said.

Love countered by saying, “This piece of legislation that he’s got currently in place is been suggested has been done behind closed doors with Republican Senators and there hasn’t been a solid conversation.”

Democrats have said they’re willing to meet and compromise and so have moderate Republicans when it comes to the health care battle. It now remains to be seen whether the rest of the Republicans will be able to work with them.

As for the tweet of what appears to be President Trump attacking CNN, CNN responded Sunday by saying, in part, “It’s a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters… We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

