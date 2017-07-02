In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit – his face obscured by the CNN logo – outside a wrestling ring.
It’s not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump’s official Twitter account.
Trump’s been stepping up verbal attacks on the media – and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.”
White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump’s “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”
