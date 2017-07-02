Florida woman accused of killing mom arrested at Orlando airport

WESH Published:
Marla E. D'Andrea, jail booking photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A woman accused of murdering her mother was arrested at Orlando International Airport Friday night.

Jacksonville Beach Police said Marla E. D’Andrea, 40, was found with her 7-year-old son.

JBPD spokesman Sgt. T.F. Crumley said the dead woman was discovered Friday afternoon, when police responded to check the well-being of a person at an apartment.

Officers found Barbara D’Andrea, 67, dead in the apartment. Police said the victim lived in nearby Atlantic Beach. That triggered a search for Marla D’Andrea and her son, which ended at OIA.

Police have not revealed why the suspect and her son were at OIA, or any possible motive for the homicide.

Marla D’Andrea was booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder, and is being held without bond. Police said she is awaiting extradition to Duval County.

During the investigation Friday, a statewide missing child alert was issued for the seven-year-old. It was cancelled when the woman and child were found in Orlando. Police said the boy had not been harmed, and was placed with DCF workers, who are making arrangements for his custody.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s