Florida woman accused of killing mom arrested at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A woman accused of murdering her mother was arrested at Orlando International Airport Friday night.

Jacksonville Beach Police said Marla E. D’Andrea, 40, was found with her 7-year-old son.

JBPD spokesman Sgt. T.F. Crumley said the dead woman was discovered Friday afternoon, when police responded to check the well-being of a person at an apartment.

Officers found Barbara D’Andrea, 67, dead in the apartment. Police said the victim lived in nearby Atlantic Beach. That triggered a search for Marla D’Andrea and her son, which ended at OIA.

Police have not revealed why the suspect and her son were at OIA, or any possible motive for the homicide.

Marla D’Andrea was booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder, and is being held without bond. Police said she is awaiting extradition to Duval County.

During the investigation Friday, a statewide missing child alert was issued for the seven-year-old. It was cancelled when the woman and child were found in Orlando. Police said the boy had not been harmed, and was placed with DCF workers, who are making arrangements for his custody.

