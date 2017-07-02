Florida undecided on request from voter fraud commission

A voter leaves his polling place after casting his ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida officials say they are considering a request for voter information from President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday said he has not seen the letter that had been sent to Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner on Wednesday.

But a spokeswoman for Detzner said the agency was reviewing the request.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked election officials across the country for voter information, including names, political party affiliation and voter history.

The request included asking for the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.

Democratic officials in some states say they will not comply with the request because it’s based on false fraud accusations.

Trump has claimed – without evidence – that between 3 million and 5 million people voted illegally last year.

