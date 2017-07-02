Boat overturns at Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

LIDO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A powerboat rolled over during Sunday’s 2017 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix race.

Sarasota Police Department’s Marine Unit responded to the overturned boat, No Vacancy.

The boat overturned in the fifth turn of the race. No injuries were reported.

“EVERYONE IS SAFE: Rescue crews are on scene of an overturned boat at Turn 5. The boat ‘No Vacancy’ rolled during the race. Again, everyone is safe and accounted for,” said SPD on social media.

100 races teams are participating in this year’s grand prix.

Spectators watch the race from Lido Beach and in boats on the water.

