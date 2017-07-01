WATCH: Authorities seek help identifying Lakeland porch pirate

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for help finding a porch pirate who stole a package from the front porch of a Lakeland home.

Surveillance video recorded the man as he pulled into the driveway of the home on Duff Road in Lakeland. The man got out of a white van and walked up to the front door where a package had been placed on the ground.

The man had something that appeared to be a phone or maybe a scanner that he pointed at the package before he picked it up and walked away with it.

The man got into the van and drove away.

Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida posted a surveillance video of the porch pirate on its Facebook page.

If you recognize the man, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Leave an anonymous tip. Be eligible for a cash reward if your tip results in his arrest.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES