Search underway for missing swimmer in Tampa

Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a swimmer who went missing in the water near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

911 dispatchers received a call around 2:48 p.m. on Saturday about a man in his mid-thirties who went under water and did not resurface.

The man was swimming by himself, about 10 yards away from the shore.

He was at the park with family and friends at Cypress Point Park in Tampa, which is located at 5620 W. Cypress St. The park is near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Family members told authorities the man knew how to swim.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching. Tampa Fire Rescue divers are also searching for the swimmer. Multiple boats have been dispatched and a helicopter is flying over the search area.

A section of the beach has been closed.

No other details have been released.

