Police: 17 people shot at Arkansas nightclub, incident not terror-related

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Police say 17 people were shot and injured at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Police said via Twitter that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert.
Police say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”
On Saturday morning, the Little Rock Police Department tweeted that all 17 shooting victims are alive.
